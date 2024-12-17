Where would the Cowboys pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after Week 15?
Another week of the 2024-25 NFL season is officially in the books after a Monday Night Football doubleheader. For the Dallas Cowboys, who are 3-1 in their last four games, the team is getting hot but it may be too little, too late.
Fans had been campaigning for the team to tank for a higher draft pick after a rough stretch during the first half of the season, but their recent hot streak has pushed then down the draft order.
Currently, the Cowboys would pick just inside of the top 15 in the 2025 NFL Draft, while the No. 1 pick was reclaimed by the Las Vegas Raiders
Rounding out the top five are the division-rival New York Giants, New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Carolina Panthers.
Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?
A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we near the end of the regular season can be seen below.
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 15
- Las Vegas Raiders: 2-12
- New York Giants: 2-12
- New England Patriots: 3-11
- Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-11
- Carolina Panthers: 3-11
- Tennessee Titans: 3-11
- Cleveland Browns: 3-11
- New York Jets: 4-10
- Chicago Bears: 4-10
- New Orleans Saints: 5-9
- Miami Dolphins: 6-8
- Indianapolis Colts: 6-8
- Cincinnati Bengals: 6-8
- Dallas Cowboys: 6-8
- San Francisco 49ers: 6-8
- Atlanta Falcons: 7-7
- Arizona Cardinals: 7-7
- Seattle Seahawks: 8-6
- Los Angeles Chargers: 8-6
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8-6
- Los Angeles Rams: 8-6
- Washington Commanders: 9-5
- Denver Broncos: 9-5
- Baltimore Ravens: 9-5
- Houston Texans: 9-5
- Pittsburgh Steelers: 10-4
- Green Bay Packers: 10-4
- Minnesota Vikings: 12-2
- Buffalo Bills: 11-3
- Philadelphia Eagles: 12-2
- Detroit Lions: 12-2
- Kansas City Chiefs: 13-1
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
