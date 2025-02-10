Micah Parsons puts NFL officials on blast for ridiculous penalty in Super Bowl
Micah Parsons endeared himself to Dallas Cowboys fans with his impressive play on the field. He's endeared himself to other fan bases due to his passion for the game.
While Parsons wants to win as much as anyone, he turns into a fan when he's not playing. That was evident during the first quarter of Super Bowl LIX as Parsons took to social media to express his frustration over a questionable call.
On the Philadelphia Eagles opening drive, they went for it on 4th-and-2 and Jalen Hurts hit A.J. Brown for a 32-yard completion. The play didn't stand, however, as Brown was called for offensive pass interference.
Broadcaster Tom Brady was quick to question the call but he wasn't nearly as upset as Parsons. The Dallas defender didn't hold back as he used some language that was unsafe for work as he called out the officials.
What makes Parsons' frustration so interesting is that he's a defender and this call went against the offense. Normally, defenders grow tired of calls going against them.
In this instance, he felt it was so egregious that his status as a defensive player — and a rival of the Eagles (the same team he wanted to lose even when it hurt Dallas) — didn't matter. That says a lot about how frustrating it is to see the Kansas City Chiefs get the calls in their favor.
