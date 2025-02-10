Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons puts NFL officials on blast for ridiculous penalty in Super Bowl

Micah Parsons wasn't a fan of the early penalty in Super Bowl LIX.

Randy Gurzi

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Micah Parsons endeared himself to Dallas Cowboys fans with his impressive play on the field. He's endeared himself to other fan bases due to his passion for the game.

While Parsons wants to win as much as anyone, he turns into a fan when he's not playing. That was evident during the first quarter of Super Bowl LIX as Parsons took to social media to express his frustration over a questionable call.

MORE: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk

On the Philadelphia Eagles opening drive, they went for it on 4th-and-2 and Jalen Hurts hit A.J. Brown for a 32-yard completion. The play didn't stand, however, as Brown was called for offensive pass interference.

Broadcaster Tom Brady was quick to question the call but he wasn't nearly as upset as Parsons. The Dallas defender didn't hold back as he used some language that was unsafe for work as he called out the officials.

What makes Parsons' frustration so interesting is that he's a defender and this call went against the offense. Normally, defenders grow tired of calls going against them.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In this instance, he felt it was so egregious that his status as a defensive player — and a rival of the Eagles (the same team he wanted to lose even when it hurt Dallas) — didn't matter. That says a lot about how frustrating it is to see the Kansas City Chiefs get the calls in their favor.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason

Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft

Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares

Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner

Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published |Modified
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News