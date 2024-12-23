Cowboys' Carl Lawson serves up pancakes, runs through Tristan Wirfs
Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Carl Lawson made his impact felt in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, running straight through Tristan Wirfs.
One of the few bright spots for the Dallas Cowboys this season has been defensive end Carl Lawson, who became a fixture on the 53-man roster after Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.
Due to injuries piling up on the defensive side of the ball, Lawson got his opportunity to see an increased role and made the most of it.
Through the end of November, Lawson was leading the NFL in QB hits since Week 5, while teammate Osa Odighizuwa was in second.
MORE: Cowboys unheralded defender has been leading NFC in QB hits since Week 5
Lawson's pass rushing prowess was again on display during the Cowboys' primetime showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lawson was up against Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs when he added Wirfs to his highlight reel.
After exploding out of his stance, Lawson pancaked Wirfs in epic fashion and forced Baker Mayfield to move in the pocket. The result of the play was a sack.
That is so nice we need to see it again.
That is a work of art.
This season, Lawson has made his mark felt with five sacks as a Cowboy. It may not have been the flashiest move, but the addition of Lawson has paid off in a big way for the Cowboys.
You know Jerry will want all of the credit.
