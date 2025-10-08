Cowboys Country

Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers

On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys released the team's first injury report prior to their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys dealt with a lot of major injuries in Week 5, which included the team being without three starting offensive linemen.

Coming into preparations for Week 6, Cowboys fans were hoping the injury report would have fewer names attached to it. Unfortunately, that is not going to be the case.

MORE: Cowboys starting lineman 'finishing up' concussion protocol, closer to return

On Wednesday, the Cowboys released the first injury report of the week, and the report feels longer than a novel.

Tyler Booker, CeeDee Lamb, Jack Sanborn, KaVontae Turpin, and Donovan Wilson did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

It looks like it will be another week for wide receiver Ryan Flournoy to show that his Week 5 performance was not a one-off.

Two names limited in Wednesday's practice that could raise some concern were defensive ends Marshawn Kneeland and James Houston.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment

Houston has a history of injury issues, but has looked like the top edge rusher for the team in the early part of the season. If the Cowboys are without Kneeland and Houston this Sunday, it could be a long day.

A laundry list of injuries has become normal at this point in the season. However, the hope is still that this list will shrink by the final injury report on Friday.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston reacts after a sack against the New York Jets.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end James Houston reacts after a sack against the New York Jets. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6

NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6

Jerry Jones gets six-figure fine for obscene gesture during Cowboys' win over Jets

Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner

Should Dallas Cowboys bring back former standout safety?

PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News