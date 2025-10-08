Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers
The Dallas Cowboys dealt with a lot of major injuries in Week 5, which included the team being without three starting offensive linemen.
Coming into preparations for Week 6, Cowboys fans were hoping the injury report would have fewer names attached to it. Unfortunately, that is not going to be the case.
MORE: Cowboys starting lineman 'finishing up' concussion protocol, closer to return
On Wednesday, the Cowboys released the first injury report of the week, and the report feels longer than a novel.
Tyler Booker, CeeDee Lamb, Jack Sanborn, KaVontae Turpin, and Donovan Wilson did not participate in practice on Wednesday.
It looks like it will be another week for wide receiver Ryan Flournoy to show that his Week 5 performance was not a one-off.
Two names limited in Wednesday's practice that could raise some concern were defensive ends Marshawn Kneeland and James Houston.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Houston has a history of injury issues, but has looked like the top edge rusher for the team in the early part of the season. If the Cowboys are without Kneeland and Houston this Sunday, it could be a long day.
A laundry list of injuries has become normal at this point in the season. However, the hope is still that this list will shrink by the final injury report on Friday.
