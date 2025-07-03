Cowboys Country

Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb can join elite company as early as Week 1

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb needs just four catches to put his name among some of the best wideouts in NFL history.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
CeeDee Lamb has been everything the Dallas Cowboys thought he could be when they used their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft to add him to their roster.

In five seasons, Lamb has 496 receptions for 6,339 yards and 38 touchdowns. He’s accomplished quite a bit in a hurry, and could put his name in the record books as early as Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Lamb needs just four receptions to amass 500 in his career, which would make him just the fifth player to do so at the age of 26.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb makes a touchdown over the Cincinnati Bengals. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

”With 496 receptions, it's likely he will get to that mark in Week 1 against the Eagles to kick off the season. Getting to 500 would make Lamb just the fifth player in NFL history to reach that mark at the age of 26. The only other players to get to 500 at the age of 26 or younger were Larry Fitzgerald, Randy Moss, Jarvis Landry and DeAndre Hopkins.”

He’s not the only receiver who could join that list in 2025, with Justin Jefferson sitting at 495 receptions. The real battle, however, will be to see which of them tops Jarvis Landry, who has the most receptions ever at their age — 540.

Both Lamb and Jefferson should pass that, but only one will set the new record.

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb looks up at the scoreboard during the first quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb looks up at the scoreboard during the first quarter against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

