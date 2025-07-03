Cowboys’ WR CeeDee Lamb can join elite company as early as Week 1
CeeDee Lamb has been everything the Dallas Cowboys thought he could be when they used their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft to add him to their roster.
In five seasons, Lamb has 496 receptions for 6,339 yards and 38 touchdowns. He’s accomplished quite a bit in a hurry, and could put his name in the record books as early as Week 1 of the 2025 season.
Lamb needs just four receptions to amass 500 in his career, which would make him just the fifth player to do so at the age of 26.
”With 496 receptions, it's likely he will get to that mark in Week 1 against the Eagles to kick off the season. Getting to 500 would make Lamb just the fifth player in NFL history to reach that mark at the age of 26. The only other players to get to 500 at the age of 26 or younger were Larry Fitzgerald, Randy Moss, Jarvis Landry and DeAndre Hopkins.”
He’s not the only receiver who could join that list in 2025, with Justin Jefferson sitting at 495 receptions. The real battle, however, will be to see which of them tops Jarvis Landry, who has the most receptions ever at their age — 540.
Both Lamb and Jefferson should pass that, but only one will set the new record.
