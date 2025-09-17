Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears announcer assignment draws FOX A-Team
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a Week 3 showdown against the Chicago Bears in the Windy City as the 2025 NFL season rolls on, and there will be plenty of attention on the game.
Dallas at Chicago is scheduled to kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX, and it will be America's Game of the Week.
Because of its timeslot, the Cowboys-Bears game gets the A-Team assignment with FOX Sports' top broadcasting pairing heading to Soldier Field.
The game will will feature Kevin Burkhardt on the play-by-play, while Tom Brady brings color commentary. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will provide updates from the sideline.
Last week, Dallas needed to go down to the wire to knock off the New York Giants in an overtime thriller, while the Bears were on the wrong end of a lopsided beatdown courtesy of the Detroit Lions.
Entering the week, the Cowboys are 1.5-point underdogs to the Bears.
The moneyline is a virtual pick 'em with both teams listed at -108, and the over/under is set for a whopping 48.5 total points, which is the second-highest point total on the board to open the week.
Let's see how it all plays out on Sunday afternoon.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
