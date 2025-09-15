Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys player rankings: 5 top performers in dramatic Week 2 win over Giants

The Dallas Cowboys put on a show in the home opener on Sunday, knocking out the Giants in overtime, 40-37.

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter.
Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs with the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys had fans on the edge of their seats for four quarters and then some on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. They pulled out the win 40-37 behind the super-human leg of kicker Brandon Aubrey but he wasn't the only one delivering an applause-worthy performance in Week 2.

No disrespect to the defense but the top players of the week for the Cowboys all came from the offense... and special teams.

Kicker Brandon Aubrey

Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) makes a game-winning field goal against the New York Giants during overtime at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

No Cowboys player had a better game than kicker Brandon Aubrey. The third-year special teamer was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals and 4-for-4 on extra points.

Dallas would not have had an opportunity to play past regulation if they couldn't count on Aubrey's leg, which came through in a major way with a 64-yarder. The kick to send the team into overtime was the second-longest of his NFL career and put him in rare company. His 46-yard game winner was nothing to scoff at either.

Quarterback Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants during the second quarter. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

If Sunday's game could have two players of the game, Dak Prescott would be right there with Brandon Aubrey. The Cowboys franchise quarterback played tough, completing 38-of-56 passes for 361 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Though Prescott did throw his first interception of the season, the Giants didn't manage to turn it around for points. He also had a clutch 12-yard scramble to get the kicking unit in better position to win the game in OT.

Wide receiver George Pickens

George Pickens (3) runs with the ball against New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) during the fourth quarter. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens had a lot of negative narratives to disprove when he arrived in Dallas. The back-and-forth game against the Giants this week provided him the perfect opportunity to do so. On top of drawing DPI calls and snagging his first touchdown, Pickens was a leader in the huddle when the Cowboys needed it most.

The former second-rounder out of Georgia ended the Week 2 win with five catches for 68 yards and a score. Much of his production came in the fourth quarter in must-have situations.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after a play against the New York Giants. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Though he's still chasing his first score of the season, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb posted yet another 100+ yard performance on Sunday. Lamb is now on a four-game 100-yard receiving game streak, dating back to the 2024 season.

He finished the game with nine catches on 11 targets and 117 yards. The former Sooners star also had a tackle on the Cowboys' lone interception of the game.

Guard Tyler Smith

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) high fives guard Tyler Smith (73) after making a field goal against the New York Giants to tie the game during the fourth quarter. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

One day after signing a massive contract extension that makes him the highest-paid guard in the league, offensive lineman Tyler Smith played a near-perfect game for Dallas. Though Dak Prescott took three sacks on Sunday against the Giants, Smith was the best-performing lineman with just one pressure allowed on 89 snaps.

