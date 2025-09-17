Updated Dallas Cowboys depth chart released ahead of Week 3 vs Bears
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their third straight NFC clash to start the 2025-26 NFL regular season when they hit the road to the Windy City for a Week 3 meeting with the Chicago Bears.
Dallas is coming off a thrilling overtime win over the New York Giants, and spirits are riding high, while the Chicago Bears are hoping to bounce back after a 52-21 shellacking in Week 2, courtesy of the Detroit Lions.
The Cowboys will return to the practice field on Wednesday as they gear up for Sunday afternoon's game, and in anticipation of practice the team released it's latest depth chart for Week 3.
MORE: Cowboys hidden gem shocks with unbelievable stat in Week 2 win vs. Giants
The most notable changes on the roster are Brock Hoffman moving into the starting center role following Cooper Beebe's move to injured reserve, and recent signee Jadeveon Clowney sliding into the backup defensive end role, ahead of rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Bears at Soldier Field is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
MORE: Encouraging DaRon Bland injury update from Jerry Jones boosts Cowboys' defense hopes
FOX Sports' A-Team of Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi will be on the call for the game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys player rankings: 5 top performers in dramatic Week 2 win over Giants
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
Cowboys' epic OT thriller over Giants gets NFL Films Mic'd Up video
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc