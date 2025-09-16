Embattled Cowboys cornerback claps back at criticism with fiery post
Through two games, the Dallas Cowboys secondary has been an issue.
While they clamped down on A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith when facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, they still had a couple of rough moments. One of those was when Jahan Dotson beat Kaiir Elam for a 51-yard gain on a third-down play.
In Week 2, things went off the rails against the New York Giants. Russell Wilson threw for 450 yards as the secondary had no answers for Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson.
Dallas was fortunate to get the win but it’s clear they have some serious concerns in pass coverage. One player who is taking the brunt of the criticism is Kaiir Elam, who has surrendered 232 yards to opposing receivers.
Elam has heard the criticism and had a fiery response for naysayers on social media. Elam says he will let everyone run with the narrative, even though they don’t know the playcalls. He then said he’s looking forward to Week 3.
To be fair to Elam, head coach Brian Schottenheimer seemed to echo his sentiment. Schottenheimer said the issues have been communication, which could be an issue as they install a new scheme under Matt Eberflus.
It also seemed as though safety help was non-existent throughout the game against New York, leaving cornerbacks on an island far too often. Still, the secondary as a whole needs to perform at a higher level, which is the focus for Elam.
