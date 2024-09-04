Cowboys vs. Browns, NFL Week 1: betting odds & preview
The Dallas Cowboys will open the 2024 NFL regular season with a tough challenge on the road against the Cleveland Browns.
The game features two of the league's best defenses and defensive players, while each team also has its fair share of offensive playmakers.
Today, we dive into a preview of the Week 1 matchup and the betting odds.
First, we start with everything you need to know if you plan on making a wager for the game.
Underdog Cowboys
Spread: +2.5 Dal
O/U: 41.5
ML: +125 Dal
Even with news that the Browns will be without some key players, including running back Nick Chubb, the Cowboys are a slight underdog for Sunday's matchup, according to ESPN BET.
So, if you happen to like the team's chances for victory in Week 1, the spread and money line could be something that may intrigue you.
A Game Of Field Position
According to Pro Football Focus, last season, the Cowboys and Browns ranked 5th and 6th overall in team defense. One should expect two great defenses to take the stage on Sunday, making field position vital for either team to have a successful drive.
However, both teams may suffer the same issue on the offensive side of the ball.
Offensive chemistry could be an issue for both squads, as Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't been able to stay healthy since arriving in Cleveland. Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb haven't had much time to work together this offseason due to Lamb sitting out during his contract negotiations. The team wants to have Lamb on a so-called 'pitch count' to get him comfortable before taking on a more significant role.
But the time for slowing things down is over. All hands will be on deck this Sunday as the team looks to avoid a losing start in a year where everything is on the line.
