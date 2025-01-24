Cowboys coaching search is 'fluid' as new darkhorse candidates emerge
The Dallas Cowboys' search for a new head coach has had more twists and turns than the NFL regular season over the past two weeks.
Since parting ways with Mike McCarthy, Jerry Jones and company have been linked to several candidates -- some exciting, some leaving a lot to be desired.
There have been interviews with Kellen Moore, Leslie Frazier, Robert Saleh, and Brian Schottenheimer.
MORE: Cowboys' head coaching search 'far from over' despite growing buzz
Jerry Jones has also reportedly spoken to Deion Sanders about the job.
Then, on Thursday, the names Pete Carroll and Rich Bissacia popped up, but Schottenheimer remained the favorite to land the job. A new report from Jane Slater of the NFL Network, however, indicates the search remains "fluid" and anything can still happen.
With Jerry Jones, would you expect anything less?
MORE: What does Jerry Jones 'prioritize' in new Dallas Cowboys head coach?
Dallas dominates the offseason headlines for better or worse, and that's just what comes with being a part of being America's Team.
There have been reports that there are separate camps without the Cowboys leadership that have different ideas on which way the team should turn for its next coach, and it looks like the process isn't going to reach a resolution anytime soon.
Of course, with Jerry Jones, a decision could be made as soon as this is published.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys
7 upcoming free agents Dallas should consider from Conference Championships
Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc