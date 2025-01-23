Cowboys' head coaching search 'far from over' despite growing buzz
The Dallas Cowboys head coaching search has taken yet another twist.
After growing buzz that the Cowboys were closing in on hiring Brian Schottenheimer, the team's most recent offensive coordinator, as the next head coach, a wrench has apparently been thrown in those plans.
There were reports that Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones had an informal conversation with Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll about the vacancy.
MORE: What does Jerry Jones 'prioritize' in new Dallas Cowboys head coach?
Now, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram is reporting the coaching search isn't close to being over.
“Far from the end, I fear," a source told Harris. He added, "Of note, this source is the only one I have left that has remained consistent in Schottenheimer remaining OC. The noise hasn’t affected their thinking."
MORE: Dak Prescott may have just endorsed Cowboys' next head coach
Harris is one of the few reporters who have said Schottenheimer becoming the next head coach would be a "surprise," so it is an interesting note regarding how far along the Cowboys are in their process. There have been reports that the team's head coaching search could go until mid-February.
In typical Jerry Jones fashion, the search is as chaotic as everyone expected it to be, and there is still the same amount of uncertainty there was when the team was determining what to do with Mike McCarthy.
Buckle up, Cowboys Nation. We could be on this ride for another few weeks.
