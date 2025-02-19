Cowboys coaching staff shockingly 'excited' for underwhelming starter
The Dallas Cowboys defense is loaded with talented young players. Unfortunately, the team also lacks depth and has several holes at key positions.
One of the weakest areas on the Cowboys defensive unit has been along the defensive line, where former first-round pick Mazi Smith has been disappointing since he was selected out of the University of Michigan.
Smith, while flashing good moments, has struggled to find his footing in the NFL.
This year, however, things could be different.
New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus recently discussed the Cowboys' roster and pointed out Smith as a player he was "excited" for in the new system.
“I’m excited about Mazi,” Eberflus said, via Clarence Hill of ALL DLLS. “I liked him coming out. An explosive athlete, big body type that can move really well. I’m excited about bringing his game to the next level, and he can certainly do that.”
If that wasn't a strong enough endorsement, defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton also sang Mazi's praises.
Having a coaching staff that believes in you can go a long way.
While Smith is knocking on the door of being considered a bust, he gets new life with Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff and hopefully they will be able to bring out the best in him. They certainly seem to believe they can show the rest of the NFL why he was a first-round selection.
