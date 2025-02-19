Cowboys Country

Cowboys coaching staff shockingly 'excited' for underwhelming starter

Despite being underwhelming in his first two NFL seasons, the new Dallas Cowboys coaching staff is "excited" about a starter along the defensive line.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow battle at the line of scrimmage.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow battle at the line of scrimmage. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys defense is loaded with talented young players. Unfortunately, the team also lacks depth and has several holes at key positions.

One of the weakest areas on the Cowboys defensive unit has been along the defensive line, where former first-round pick Mazi Smith has been disappointing since he was selected out of the University of Michigan.

Smith, while flashing good moments, has struggled to find his footing in the NFL.

This year, however, things could be different.

New defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus recently discussed the Cowboys' roster and pointed out Smith as a player he was "excited" for in the new system.

NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith.
NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

“I’m excited about Mazi,” Eberflus said, via Clarence Hill of ALL DLLS. “I liked him coming out. An explosive athlete, big body type that can move really well. I’m excited about bringing his game to the next level, and he can certainly do that.”

If that wasn't a strong enough endorsement, defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton also sang Mazi's praises.

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith celebrates a play against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith celebrates a play against the TCU Horned Frogs. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Having a coaching staff that believes in you can go a long way.

While Smith is knocking on the door of being considered a bust, he gets new life with Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff and hopefully they will be able to bring out the best in him. They certainly seem to believe they can show the rest of the NFL why he was a first-round selection.

