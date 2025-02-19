Cowboys 'would be wise' to extend Micah Parsons as soon as possible
The Dallas Cowboys have a difficult decision to make regarding star edge rusher Micah Parsons. There is no denying Parsons is a generational talent and in line for a blockbuster contract extension.
Many believe Parsons will become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL with his new deal, and Cowboys Nation is hoping his home will be in Big D.
But, Jerry Jones and company better act fast.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency
Dan Graziano of ESPN.com shared a salary cap question for all 32 teams and highlighted the Parsons dilemma. According to Graziano, the Cowboys can sign Parsons "whenever they want."
Of course, Jerry Jones has never been one to act fast.
"Parsons -- who has at least a dozen sacks in each of his four seasons -- might end up being the highest-paid defensive player in the league. But as you might have noticed from reading this, that can be said about two or three other players, too," he added.
"So the Cowboys would be wise to do this deal as soon as possible. That's just not the way they've managed these things in recent years."
MORE: Cowboys' defensive future hinges on one critical offseason decision
Let's hope Jerry and Stephen Jones are listening.
Parsons missed four games for the Cowboys this season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.
By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.
The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. If Dallas fails to lock up Parsons for the long term, it will be a catastrophic failure.
