Cowboys' defensive future hinges on one critical offseason decision
A countdown clock ticks toward NFL free agency, where a major decision looms for the Dallas Cowboys.
While Dallas has needs at several positions, including wide receiver, running back, and edge rusher, their defensive tackle situation could require the most attention, according to The Athletic's Saad Yousef.
Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, the team's standout interior defender, is set to become an unrestricted free agent next month. His potential departure would leave a significant void in the Cowboys' defensive line, especially given the struggles of 2023 first-round pick Mazi Smith.
"After the season the Cowboys had, you can pick from several positions, but none is more pressing than defensive tackle," Yousef said. "The Cowboys have one stellar player at the position in Osa Odighizuwa, and he is a pending unrestricted free agent and arguably the top player at the position in this class."
In 2024, Dallas's run defense was a major concern, ranking 29th in the league and allowing 137.1 rushing yards per game and 25 touchdowns.
Odighizuwa, considered one the top player at his position in this year's free agent class, has anchored the Cowboys' interior defense throughout the past few seasons.
The Cowboys' front office must now weigh multiple options to address their defensive line concerns. These include making an aggressive push to re-sign Odighizuwa, pursuing other free agents, exploring trade possibilities or targeting defensive tackle prospects in the upcoming NFL draft.
Smith's disappointing rookie campaign has only heightened the urgency to bolster the position. The former Michigan standout has yet to make the impact the Cowboys envisioned when they selected him in the first round of the 2023 draft.
The potential loss of Odighizuwa, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding DeMarcus Lawrence, leaves the Cowboys facing a complete overhaul of their defensive line—a daunting prospect as they prepare for the 2025 season.
