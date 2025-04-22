Cowboys consider reunion with former NFL Defensive Player of the Year
The Dallas Cowboys were criticized rather harshly for their work in NFL free agency this offseason.
They made more moves this year than the prior offseason, but overall, there weren’t many overwhelming signings. There are also a few holes, which could be filled in the upcoming NFL draft.
While that will be their primary source for filling out the depth chart, the Cowboys could still look for veterans in free agency. One possible fit to keep an eye on is Stephon Gilmore, the veteran cornerback who spent the 2023 campaign in Dallas.
Gilmore, who spent last year with the Minnesota Vikings, was in Frisco meeting with the Cowboys on Tuesday. Executive vice president Stephen Jones confirmed there was a meeting, but didn’t give any insight.
"We're always looking to make things better..It doesn't always mean that if they're in the building that there's a deal in the works." — Jones on Gilmore’s visit
At 34 years old, Gilmore is nearing the end of his career but still made 15 starts in Minnesota last season.
The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year started 17 games during his lone season in Dallas. He filled in when Trevon Diggs tore his ACL ahead of Week 3, and recorded 68 tackles with 13 pass defenses and two interceptions.
