Dallas Cowboys continue working on Osa Odighizuwa deal
The Dallas Cowboys are putting in the work to retain one of their key free agents before the new NFL league year begins in a matter of days.
According to a new report from Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Cowboys are expecting to re-sign star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. If a deal is not complete before free agency gets underway, the team could consider using the franchise tag to buy them more time.
MORE: Cowboys should avoid former Super Bowl MVP free agent at all costs
"The Cowboys have done enough work on an Osa Odighizuwa extension that I wouldn't be surprised to see them use the franchise tag on him if a deal isn't completed by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline -- just to give them more time to complete that deal," Graziano wrote.
As an added bonus, Graziano reports the team is "also hopeful of bringing back free agent cornerback Jourdan Lewis, and they haven't totally ruled out a DeMarcus Lawrence return."
Last season, Odighizuwa was a force along the Cowboys defensive line with 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12 when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
3 Cowboys prospects who stole the show on NFL Combine Day 2
Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
40-yard dash king thrilled about Dallas Cowboys meeting, potential fit
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries