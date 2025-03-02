Cowboys Country

Cowboys should avoid former Super Bowl MVP free agent at all costs

The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for depth at wide receiver this offseason. However, the team should stay away from a Super Bowl MVP.

Tyler Reed

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp practices before the NFC wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp practices before the NFC wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are undoubtedly in the market to add offensive weapons this offseason. Aside from receiver CeeDee Lamb, the team doesn't have that second option within that unit that can be trusted.

Of course, with the team looking to add to a valuable skill position, heavyweight names are brought up by many around the fanbase.

Could Tee Higgins be an actual option? Maybe a veteran like Stefon Diggs or Keenan Allen could do the trick. What if Amari Cooper had a reunion with the franchise?

RELATED: Dallas Cowboys have 'awesome' meeting with star NFL Draft WR prospect

There are plenty of names that can be tossed out there as potential future Cowboys. However, there is one name that should not be discussed, and that is Cooper Kupp.

Dan Graziano of ESPN has reported that the Cowboys could be a potential landing spot for the former Super Bowl MVP if his price were to drop.

Cooper Kup
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp carries the ball during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

However, this deal has all the makings of one that will backfire, no matter where he signs. This is why the Cowboys should stay as far away as they can.

Kupp's production has dramatically dropped in the last three seasons, with injuries being a major reason why. However, a change of scenery isn't going to be enough for Kupp to turn back the clock. The Cowboys should focus on other options or even look at prospects in the upcoming draft.

Tyler Reed
