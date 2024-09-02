Cowboys set to begin a new era at center with rookie Cooper Beebe
The Dallas Cowboys will be counting on a few rookies to make an impact this upcoming season. First-round pick Tyler Guyton will be looking to become the pillar at left tackle that the franchise hoped he would be when they selected him.
Another position that will see a rookie trying to make their way is at center.
For the Cowboys, Cooper Beebe is the man that will lead the offensive line for years to come.
MORE: Cowboys rookies Tyler Guyton, Cooper Beebe praised by o-line expert
Beebe spoke with the media, revealing how head coach Mike McCarthy spoke one-on-one to tell him he had earned the starting position.
Winning the starting job is an incredible feat since the former Kansas State star never played center in college.
However, since Beebe stepped on the field for camp, everyone around the Cowboys organization has been impressed with his abilities.
MORE: Cowboys rookie Cooper Beebe has unreal stat line after starting at center
Beebe shined during his first preseason, posting a 72.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. The new starting center played 65 snaps at center while getting 13 snaps at left guard.
His versatility on the line could be a massive advantage for the Cowboys' new starting center.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
