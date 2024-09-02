Dallas Cowboys starter named one of NFL's 10 most overlooked rookies
Cooper Beebe made a strong impression on the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff from the moment he stepped onto the field for rookie minicamps.
Beebe was a standout offensive lineman at Kansas State and played multiple positions along the offensive line, but he never played center. Despite his lack of experience at the position, the Cowboys drafted him to compete for the starting center job.
He did not disappoint.
With a strong training camp and dominant preseason performance, beat out Brock Hoffman for the starting job -- which was vacated when Tyler Biadasz left for the Washington Commanders in free agency.
MORE: Cooper Beebe's mom is a surprising key to Dallas Cowboys offense
Despite those within the Cowboys organization being impressed and those who watched his preseason performance coming away with high expectations for the rookie, Beebe remains overlooked.
Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network named Beebe one of the 10 most overlooked rookies in the NFL entering the 2024 season.
Beebe has also been praised by the NFL's best center, Creed Humphrey of the Kansas City Chiefs.
It is now time to turn the attention to the regular season and see if Beebe can continue to hold his own. The coaching staff believes in him. His teammates believe in him. The fans believe in him. And the best in the game believes in him.
The future is bright.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie