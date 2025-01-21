Cowboys coordinator may be all or nothing for head coaching position
The Dallas Cowboys have begun interviews for the head coach opening. On Monday, the team interviewed former Minnesota Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier.
According to Ian Rapoport and Jane Slater, the franchise will also be interviewing offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer for the position.
Schottenheimer has been the Cowboys offensive coordinator for the last two seasons, so his getting an interview isn't that surprising.
However, with reports that Schottenheimer may stay on the staff with certain head coaching candidates, it now doesn't seem like that would make sense.
The Cowboys were a middle-of-the-pack offense this season. Injuries made a massive impact, as the team was without starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the majority of the season.
However, in 2023, the Cowboys' offense was a top-five unit, averaging 371.6 yards per game while ranking third in passing offense.
The offense has run like a well-oiled machine when healthy. However, things went south quickly this season with the stack of injuries the unit faced.
Schottenheimer is a legit candidate for the head coaching position; however, it just doesn't feel like there's a world where he would return to the sidelines if he isn't offered the top job.
Whether or not fans want Schottenheimer on the sidelines next year, the current Cowboys offensive coordinator will be sought after by many teams if he were to exit.
