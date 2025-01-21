Cowboys Country

Cowboys officially interview assistant coach leaving fans unimpressed

Current Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is emerging as a top candidate for the head coaching vacancy and fans are not impressed.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer coaches during warm-ups before a game against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer coaches during warm-ups before a game against the New York Giants. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys head coaching search is heating up, but Cowboys Nation is giving a lukewarm response to the moves.

Dallas' search for a new head coach started with a bang when the team was linked to Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes rockstar coach Deion Sanders, but it has since returned candidates that aren't moving the needle.

In recent days, the Cowboys have interviewed former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is now leading the Philadelphia Eagles offense, and Leslie Frazier, along with a solid choice in Robert Saleh.

And the latest interviewee is leaving fans even more unimpressed.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Cowboys are set to interview offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Dak Prescott, Brian Schottenheimer, Dallas Cowboys
Rapoport said, "Well-respected in the building, Schottenheimer has been an OC for more than a decade. Intriguing option to take the next step."

A Schottenheimer hire would be incredibly underwhelming for Dallas and Cowboys Nation, but he brings something that Jerry Jones values: familiarity.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer
Jerry Jones could also influence Schottenheimer to have Jason Witten added to the staff as a head coach-in-waiting, which was reportedly his plan with Mike McCarthy before contract negotiations stalled.

So, buckle up Cowboys fans, cause the team could be heading towards more of the same.

Josh Sanchez
