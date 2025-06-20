Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs gets heartwarming question from his son
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his relationship with his son, Aiden, has been one of the best family narratives to come out of the organization in quite some time.
Over the last couple of years, the younger Diggs has made his name known for his quotes during HBO's Hard Knocks, his relationship with other players on the Cowboys roster, and even his abilities on the football field.
Now, as his father Trevon revealed, he continues to do just that.
During a recent appearance online with a popular streamer named N3on, Diggs shared with viewers that Aiden, who is currently nine years old, asked his father to extend his career so that they could play together in the NFL.
"Can you play 19 more years so we can play [in the NFL] together?” the younger Diggs asked.
Of course, if Diggs attempted to play that much longer, that would make him 45 years old. But more likely, if his son does make the NFL the elder Diggs would only have to play until 11-12 more years, putting him around the age of 37-38 years old by the time Aiden reached the league.
Either way, according to Diggs, he's going to do his best to get to that point.
“I’ll try to get my LeBron James on,” Diggs responded.
James himself, of course, just played a season with his son Bronny on the Lakers, becoming the first father/son duo to play together in NBA history. Ken Griffey and Ken Griffey Jr. also did the same with the Seattle Mariners.
If Trevon and Aiden Diggs are able to do the same, they would join Ted and Charlie Nesser (who played together on the 1921 Columbus Panhandles roster) as the NFL's only father-son duos to play together on the same team.
