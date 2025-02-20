Cowboys could have competition for emerging star in free agency
When looking ahead to the 2025 NFL season, it’s easy to assume the Dallas Cowboys will still have KaVontae Turpin on the roster.
The 2022 USFL MVP just finished his third season in the league and was named to his second Pro Bowl as kick returner. After leading the NFL in kickoff return yards, he even made his first All-Pro team.
In addition to his dominance on special teams, Turpin was used more as a wideout in 2024 and found plenty of success.
He finished his third NFL season with 31 receptions for 420 yards with two touchdowns. He added another 92 yards on the ground, giving him 512 yards from scrimmage.
That’s why his return could be in question. Even if Dallas makes Turpin a priority, the rest of the NFL saw his playmaking potential. FOX Sports even ranked him the No. 9 receiver in free agency.
The Cowboys have an advantage with Turpin entering restricted free agency but there’s still a chance he could secure a lucrative deal elsewhere that Dallas won’t match.
”The 28-year-old Turpin might be the most intriguing restricted free agent in the league. As arguably the NFL's most dangerous kick returner and a developing receiver, he'd have considerable outside interest. Can the Cowboys afford to give him the second-round tender at $5.2 million — meaning if he left, that team would owe Dallas a second-round pick? If the Cowboys go with the lower tender, Turpin will get a compelling offer sheet from another team that Dallas might not be able to match.” — FOX Sports
With Brandin Cooks expected to leave this offseason, losing Turpin would be a massive blow to the offense. Unfortunately, it’s a possibility given the attention he’s commanded.
