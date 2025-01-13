KaVontae Turpin should be top priority for the Dallas Cowboys in free agency
The Dallas Cowboys undoubtedly endured a rough 7-10 season and now enter an offseason filled with uncertainty surrounding their coaching staff and overall roster.
Among their free agents are multiple players who have been selected to the Pro Bowl or earned All-Pro honors, including KaVontae Turpin, Zack Martin, and DeMarcus Lawrence, as well as several key starters. Of these three players, Turpin is the one the Cowboys simply cannot afford to lose.
While Martin and Lawrence have had exceptional careers, their performance has steadily declined in recent seasons.
Both players missed significant portions of the season due to injuries, and their hefty price tags make it difficult to justify re-signing them, especially as they approach potential retirement.
Turpin, however, is in the midst of his prime and has drastically improved in each of his first three seasons in the NFL. This season, he earned All-Pro honors as a kick returner, with 27 attempts for an impressive 907 yards, including a 99-yard return touchdown.
In addition to his kick-return duties, Turpin was also outstanding as a punt returner, recording 18 attempts for 187 yards and a touchdown.
Turpin has consistently been a sparkplug for the Cowboys, often setting up scoring opportunities for the offense when the team has struggled to get going.
His value as a gadget player on offense has also grown significantly this season, with 31 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns, along with 16 carries for 92 yards. To put it in perspective, his receptions and yards this season already surpass his totals from his first two years combined.
Turpin has helped make the Cowboys one of the most dangerous teams in terms of special teams performance, and his skill as a return specialist is not easily replaceable.
Offensively, his ability to create in open space has opened up opportunities for the Cowboys' offense making Re-signing Turpin one of the Cowboys' top priorities this offseason.
Fortunately for Dallas, Turpin is a restricted free agent, which almost guarantees he will remain with the Cowboys long-term.
