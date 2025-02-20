Ashton Jeanty is going to be so sad when the Cowboys don't draft him
When it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft and the Dallas Cowboys, there is one name that frequently pops up: Boise State Broncos star running back Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty has been a favorite pick among Cowboys Nation and the draftnik community, with obvious local ties and a desire to suit up for America's Team.
The Heisman Trophy runner-up, who played high school in Frisco, Texas, previously said he believes he could be a "hometown hero" if he is drafted by the Cowboys. He also thinks Dallas could be a "perfect fit" for his talents.
During the pre-draft process, Jeanty has stated again and again that he would love to play for the Cowboys and it would be a dream come true.
On paper, it is a natural fit.
This season, Jeanty rushed for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry. Throughout his collegiate career, Jeanty has rushed for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns while adding 862 yards and six scores receiving.
There is no denying Jeanty's talent and how he would immediately be embraced by the fans while filling a major area of need.
There is also no denying Jerry Jones is Jerry Jones.
While Jones is never afraid of going after a flashy playmaker in the draft, it is not something he has been willing to do in the first round.
Since 1997, the Cowboys have only selected four skill position players in the first round of the draft; CeeDee Lamb (2020), Ezekiel Elliott (2016), Dez Bryant (2010), and Felix Jones (2008).
The last time Dallas had the No. 12 pick? It was a franchise-changing selection with Micah Parsons getting the call.
So, while the Cowboys rushing attack could benefit from a stud running back of Jeanty's caliber, it isn't a need that should be addressed in the first round. With a new coaching staff and uncertainty along the offensive line, it could be a flashy move that wouldn't immediately pay off.
In fact, Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith has suggested the team should not draft Jeanty because "he will get beat up" and they aren't in a position for him to succeed.
It is also a deep running back class, so Dallas could address bigger issues on the roster while taking a standout running back like Kaleb Johnson of the Iowa Hawkeyes or Arizona State Sun Devils star Cam Skattebo on Day 2. There will be plenty of options.
It is always fun to picture a dream scenario where a local kid gets to come home and be the hero, but it doesn't look like the stars are aligning for Jeanty to land in Big D. We will just have to wait and see.
That could lead to heartbreak for Jeanty, but who knows, he could end up flying off the board before Dallas is even on the clock and land in a situation with greener and less chaotic pastures.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
