Cowboys could put faith in promising second-year LB to lead unit
It is something that will be harped about until the Dallas Cowboys take the field in 2025: this team could be special on defense.
Yes, fans and even the players are probably tired of hearing how injuries drastically changed the landscape of the unit in 2024.
However, soon enough, those conversations can be put to bed when the team takes the field in a few short months.
However, if there's one unit on the defensive side that could potentially be a concern heading into a new year, it is the linebacker unit.
The Cowboys will be counting on a few names to potentially lead the unit; however, is there a current frontrunner? Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com shared his thoughts on who could land the coveted green dot.
"The answer to this question likely won't come until training camp if at all, but with Eric Kendricks likely moving on, the Cowboys are in search of a green dot in the middle of their defense in 2025. Three names currently rise to the top for the job: Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Sanborn, and Marist Liufau," he wrote.
"When the Cowboys traded for Murray from the Titans, he said he wanted to come in and be the green dot, but whether or not the Cowboys feel like he can do that early on is a different story. Sanborn played in the middle his rookie season in Chicago and has the familiarity with Matt Eberflus' system, which makes him a viable candidate too. In his rookie season, Marist Liufau was the backup green dot and handled those responsibilities when Kendricks wasn't available, could it merge into a full-time role?"
Liufau being the guy to take the lead in the linebacker room would be massive for the Cowboys, as the second-year star showed many times in his rookie season that he could potentially be one of the leaders on this defense, as he earned more time as the season went on.
It could be one of those good problems to have if this linebacker unit becomes one of the strengths of the team.
