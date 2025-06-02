Cowboys Country

Cowboys could put faith in promising second-year LB to lead unit

The Dallas Cowboys could give the keys to the linebacker room to a second-year star who could have a breakout season in 2025.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown react to recovering a fumble in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown react to recovering a fumble in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
It is something that will be harped about until the Dallas Cowboys take the field in 2025: this team could be special on defense.

Yes, fans and even the players are probably tired of hearing how injuries drastically changed the landscape of the unit in 2024.

However, soon enough, those conversations can be put to bed when the team takes the field in a few short months.

However, if there's one unit on the defensive side that could potentially be a concern heading into a new year, it is the linebacker unit.

The Cowboys will be counting on a few names to potentially lead the unit; however, is there a current frontrunner? Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com shared his thoughts on who could land the coveted green dot.

Marist Liufa
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Payne Durham cannot make the catch after being hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau in the second half at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"The answer to this question likely won't come until training camp if at all, but with Eric Kendricks likely moving on, the Cowboys are in search of a green dot in the middle of their defense in 2025. Three names currently rise to the top for the job: Kenneth Murray Jr., Jack Sanborn, and Marist Liufau," he wrote.

"When the Cowboys traded for Murray from the Titans, he said he wanted to come in and be the green dot, but whether or not the Cowboys feel like he can do that early on is a different story. Sanborn played in the middle his rookie season in Chicago and has the familiarity with Matt Eberflus' system, which makes him a viable candidate too. In his rookie season, Marist Liufau was the backup green dot and handled those responsibilities when Kendricks wasn't available, could it merge into a full-time role?"

Liufau being the guy to take the lead in the linebacker room would be massive for the Cowboys, as the second-year star showed many times in his rookie season that he could potentially be one of the leaders on this defense, as he earned more time as the season went on.

It could be one of those good problems to have if this linebacker unit becomes one of the strengths of the team.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau goes through drills during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau goes through drills during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

