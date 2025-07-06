Cowboys Country

Cowboys could reunite with former defensive star in free agency

The Dallas Cowboys could make a major splash by bringing in a former defensive star who played for the team in 2023, in free agency.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore celebrates his interception with cornerback Trevon Diggs during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
The countdown is on for the start of the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 training camp. It is an exciting time for the franchise, as the start of the Brian Schottenheimer era is underway.

Fans are hoping for brighter days under Schottenheimer, and the best place for this new coaching to start is by bringing in depth this offseason.

The Cowboys' secondary has a major question with Trevon Diggs. Diggs has been sidelined the past two seasons with major injuries, and expecting him to return to his All-Pro form will be difficult.

Matthew Lenix of Blogging The Boys recently wrote that the team should look into bringing back a veteran cornerback who last played for the team in 2023.

The name in question is Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore played in Dallas two seasons ago and may be exactly what the team is looking for in 2025.

"One thing about Gilmore that's also appealing is his professionalism. Ever since he's been in the league, he has always kept himself prepared and ready to play no matter what team he was on. Gilmore is still close to the Cowboys as well. Back in April, he was spotted in the building. Also, he was shouted out by Cowboys' safety Juanyeh Thomas on Tuesday after the two chopped it up," wrote Lenix.

Gilmore has had an incredible 13 year career that has seen him win Defensive Player of the Year and become a two-time All-Pro. Bringing in his veteran leadership could do incredible things for the secondary.

