Dallas Cowboys address key needs in new 3-round NFL mock draft
The NFL Draft is one of professional football's most anticipated events, with the Dallas Cowboys one of the teams perpetually commanding the spotlight with their selections every year.
As the Cowboys prepare to navigate free agency, several roster gaps will demand attention in this year's draft class.
The upcoming NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis will provide key insights into which prospects have caught the eye of the Cowboys' front office—talent that could potentially catalyze the team's return to playoff contention.
With the combine just weeks away, let's explore a comprehensive three-round mock draft for the Cowboys, analyzing potential selections that could help shape the franchise's future while addressing areas the team will need in year one of a new regime.
Round 1, Pick 12: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
While fortifying the offensive line remains a consistent factor in quarterback Dak Prescott's protection, adding Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty could provide another crucial layer of security for the franchise quarterback.
The Cowboys' offense struggled significantly on the ground last season, ranking 27th in rushing — a far cry from the dominant running attacks that previously powered Dallas' success.
"We just got to get to running the ball, being a little bit more consistent on that," Prescott said last week. "I've always enjoyed play-action passes, so just being able to get back to that, but you got to start with the run game. When you have that, the rest of the offense can open up."
New coach Brian Schottenheimer's NFL experience has shown how a reliable rushing attack can elevate passing efficiency.
"We're going to do a great job of marrying our runs and our passes and make those look the same," Schottenheimer said via DallasCowboys.com.
"I'm proud to say at two different times in my career as a coordinator, we led the league in rushing, and they go hand in hand. The running game and the action pass game go hand in hand."
Adding Jeanty would transform the Cowboys' offensive arsenal. The Boise State standout dominated the Mountain West Conference with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns during his final season. His explosive running style and ability to create plays in space would add a dynamic element to Dallas' ground game.
Jeanty displays elite running abilities with exceptional contact balance, burst and acceleration. He's also a patient runner who trusts his blockers.
The running back would also bolster Dallas' passing attack after recording 66 receptions for 707 yards and six touchdowns in the past two seasons.
Jeanty's play will also be beneficial for new offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, who was the offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals last season. During 2024, the Cardinals finished seventh in the NFL in rushing yards (2,451) and second in rushing average (5.3).
Round 2, Pick 44: Edge J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
At a critical juncture last season, the Cowboys lost three key defenders — DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons, and Marshawn Kneeland — to injuries within two weeks.
Lawrence sustained a foot injury in Week 4 against the New York Giants, ending his season. In the same game, Parsons suffered an ankle sprain, sidelining him for four games. The following week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rookie Kneeland tore his right meniscus, forcing him to miss seven games.
While Parsons maintains his elite status, Lawrence enters unrestricted free agency, and Kneeland faces pressure to develop in his sophomore season.
In the NFL, a surplus of pass rushers is always valuable. Ohio State's J.T. Tuimoloau could provide Dallas with a future starter and depth off the edge.
Though his pass-rushing prowess is evident, Tuimoloau also excels against the run — an area where Dallas struggled significantly, allowing 137.1 yards per game, fourth-most in the league.
The 6-foot-5, 269-pound defender recorded 12.5 sacks and 35 tackles last season, helping the Buckeyes win the College Football Playoff national championship.
Round 3, Pick 76: WR Isaiah Bond, Texas
Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond warrants consideration in day two. Despite modest statistics (34 catches, 540 yards, five touchdowns), his skill set stands out.
Bond's combination of precise route-running, speed, and explosiveness — plus versatility to play both outside and slot positions — could give the Cowboys a dependable passing target.
If Dallas doesn't acquire a receiver through free agency, the team should target one on the draft's second day that could see the field as soon as possible.
The Cowboys will, however, have a chance to address their receiver needs through free agency before the draft. Notable free agents include Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs, and Amari Cooper.
Dallas, however, historically has preferred developing drafted talent over signing veteran free agents.
