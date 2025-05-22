Cowboys ‘dangerous’ UDFA predicted to make 53-man roster
The Dallas Cowboys were far busier this offseason than they were in 2024. That includes adding an explosive wideout in George Pickens.
Adding Pickens gives the Cowboys one of the best duos in the NFL when paired with CeeDee Lamb. It’s also pushes players such as Jalen Tolbert and Jonathan Mingo down the depth chart.
This newfound depth means Dallas will have some tough decisions to make. That only becomes more difficult if an undrafted rookie makes a case for a roster spot, which is what Inside the Star’s Cody Warren believes will happen with Oregon product Traeshon Holden.
Dubbed “undrafted and dangerous” by Warren, Holden stands 6-foot-3 and 205 and is a specialist at bringing in contested passes. Warren believes his style of play aligns with Brian Schottenheimer’s vision, which is why he predicts Holden will make the 53-man roster.
”He posted an elite 83.3% catch rate in 2024, which was nearly 19% above expectation based on route depth,” Warren wrote. “That consistency and reliability make him a natural fit for Schottenheimer’s ball-control offense, which values precision over flash.”
Holden has an advantage thanks to his relationship with receivers coach Junior Adams. Prior to joining Dallas, Adams was the receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator at Oregon.
That could help him as he aims to make Warren’s prediction come true.
