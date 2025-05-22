Surprising Cowboys player predicted to be 'best rookie on team'
The Dallas Cowboys put together a strong haul in the 2025 NFL Draft, with their Day 2 picks receiving a lot of attention for their value. Both second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku and third-rounder Shavon Revel were at one time considered first-round prospects during the draft process.
Add in first-round pick Tyler Booker, and the Cowboys could have several immediate contributors in the rookie class.
But who will be the best?
MORE: Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue makes bold prediction for rookie campaign
Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated predicted the best rookie for each team this season and it was the former East Carolina defensive back who got the honor.
"The Cowboys have several quality candidates, such as first-round guard Tyler Booker and second-round pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku are both talented, ready-made players," he writes.
"But Revel, who’s long, athletic and instinctive, has a knack for making plays, and Dallas is no stranger to watching rookie corners produce—Trevon Diggs had three interceptions in 2020 and DaRon Bland had five in ’22. Revel may be next in line. "
MORE: Kaiir Elam hyped for Dallas Cowboys 'energy' & 'enthusiasm'
Revel fell to the third round because of his knee injury which prematurely ended his final season at ECU.
Stephen Jones has said that Revel is expected to start training camp on the PUP list, but he is expected to be cleared by the start of the season.
Throughout his three years at ECU, Revel recorded 70 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys to be featured in HBO's Hard Knocks during season
NFL analyst identifies Dallas Cowboys potential kryptonite in 2025
Dallas Cowboys make locker room addition to improve competitiveness
Dak Prescott’s new nickname nods to his veteran status with Cowboys
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc