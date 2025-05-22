Cowboys Country

Surprising Cowboys player predicted to be 'best rookie on team'

The Dallas Cowboys player who has been predicted to be the best rookie on the team in 2025 is a surprising pick.

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys put together a strong haul in the 2025 NFL Draft, with their Day 2 picks receiving a lot of attention for their value. Both second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku and third-rounder Shavon Revel were at one time considered first-round prospects during the draft process.

Add in first-round pick Tyler Booker, and the Cowboys could have several immediate contributors in the rookie class.

But who will be the best?

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated predicted the best rookie for each team this season and it was the former East Carolina defensive back who got the honor.

Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a catch against East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel.
Michigan wide receiver Cornelius Johnson makes a catch against East Carolina defensive back Shavon Revel. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The Cowboys have several quality candidates, such as first-round guard Tyler Booker and second-round pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku are both talented, ready-made players," he writes.

"But Revel, who’s long, athletic and instinctive, has a knack for making plays, and Dallas is no stranger to watching rookie corners produce—Trevon Diggs had three interceptions in 2020 and DaRon Bland had five in ’22. Revel may be next in line. "

Revel fell to the third round because of his knee injury which prematurely ended his final season at ECU.

Stephen Jones has said that Revel is expected to start training camp on the PUP list, but he is expected to be cleared by the start of the season.

Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Regis Velez runs the ball against East Carolina Pirates defensive back Shavon Revel.
Navy Midshipmen wide receiver Regis Velez runs the ball against East Carolina Pirates defensive back Shavon Revel. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Throughout his three years at ECU, Revel recorded 70 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.

