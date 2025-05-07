What draft experts are saying about new Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue
The Dallas Cowboys fanbase had one particular position on its mind before the start of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The running back room has been a revolving door the past few seasons, as the team has seen their top back leave in the past two offseasons.
However, the team may have found the future of their backfield when they selected former Texas running back Jaydon Blue in the draft.
RELATED: Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft steal named one of league's 'top sleepers' for 2025
Will Blue be the answer? Only time will tell. However, here's what a few draft experts are saying about the new Cowboys running back.
Bleacher Report
"Blue is a charged-up runner with explosive burst/acceleration once a lane is created. With his burst, he outruns pursuing defenders to the edges and is an angle-beater once he breaks contain. Blue is a fast-track ball-carrier with great top-end speed. He will rip off long runs at max speed, generating explosive plays frequently."
The Draft Network
"Blue looks the part at 6-foot and 200 pounds, while his track speed shows up in every open-field area he accesses. Improving his footwork behind the line of scrimmage and becoming more efficient by removing extra steps will help Blue get into space quicker. Still, he reads leverage well behind the offensive line, which helps him make quick decisions and make the initial man miss frequently."
NFL.com
"He has adequate wiggle in the open field but lacks base strength to break tackles. Blue’s lack of tempo and vision inside gets him behind schedule and could limit how teams use him as a ball-carrier. While he can be labeled a “change-of-pace slasher,” his real value will revolve around his ability to mismatch linebackers and threaten defenses as a receiver out of the backfield."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp
Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism
Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense
New Cowboys EDGE gets high praise from staff for embracing coaching