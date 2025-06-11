Cowboys DB claps back at reporter for ignoring stellar performance
The first day of practice during the Dallas Cowboys mandatory minicamp is in the books. There was a lot to take away from the day, but naturally, all eyes were on new additions such as wide receiver George Pickens.
According to those in attendance, Pickens had a strong performance, with reporter Tommy Yarrish claiming no one could cover him. He even highlighted one play where he beat defensive back Israel Mukuamu on a comeback route.
Mukuamu took exception to Yarrish pointing out this play. Mukuamu said he was locking Pickens up since they started, and didn’t appreciate that being ignored.
Yarrish responded by saying he meant no disrespect, claiming that route was just the one that stood out from Pickens.
Mukuamu holding his own against Pickens is another story in itself. Pickens is capable of being a No. 1 wideout on most teams, whereas Mukuamu is a safety by trade who has spent most of his career in a reserve role.
This offseason, he’s been generating plenty of attention by playing in the slot, which would help them replace Jourdan Lewis. On Tuesday, he proved he’s even more versatile by playing outside corner — which is how he got matched up with Pickens.
With Trevon Diggs and Shavon Revel still rehabbing, Mukuamu could be leaned on heavily to begin the season. He’s proven he’s ready for that challenge, which could be a huge boost for this secondary.
