Cowboys Country

Cowboys already seeing strong Dak Prescott, George Pickens connection

Quick reactions from Day 1 of the Dallas Cowboys' minicamp should have fans excited about the relationship between Dak Prescott and George Pickens.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys began minicamp on Tuesday, and now every play made on the practice field will be heavily scrutinized by everyone that gets a chance to see it.

There are plenty of stories to keep an eye on this offseason regarding the team; however, many are already wondering what the addition of George Pickens will do for the offense.

MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer comments on Jaire Alexander possibility

Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website gave fans some insight from what he saw during minicamp, mentioning the connection between quarterback Dak Prescott and Pickens.

Walker tweeted that Pickens already looks the part in the offense. The plays being discussed were "big downfield plays" by the new quarterback-wide receiver combination.

Comments like this will have Cowboys counting down the days until the team takes the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Pickens has already made an impact on the field. In his three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens had over 800 yards receiving in each season, including a 1,000 yard season in 2023.

The debate on who should be the number one option in the pass game needs to stop from any outside noise. CeeDee Lamb is one of the best in the league. However, that doesn't mean Pickens can't make this a two headed monster. The offense has scary potential heading into the new season.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 players to watch during Dallas Cowboys 2025 minicamp

Cowboys first-year OL coach has fans ready to run through a brick wall

Cowboys stars Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs work out together before minicamp

Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb opens up about 2024 contract holdout

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News