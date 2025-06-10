Cowboys already seeing strong Dak Prescott, George Pickens connection
The Dallas Cowboys began minicamp on Tuesday, and now every play made on the practice field will be heavily scrutinized by everyone that gets a chance to see it.
There are plenty of stories to keep an eye on this offseason regarding the team; however, many are already wondering what the addition of George Pickens will do for the offense.
MORE: Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer comments on Jaire Alexander possibility
Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website gave fans some insight from what he saw during minicamp, mentioning the connection between quarterback Dak Prescott and Pickens.
Walker tweeted that Pickens already looks the part in the offense. The plays being discussed were "big downfield plays" by the new quarterback-wide receiver combination.
Comments like this will have Cowboys counting down the days until the team takes the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Pickens has already made an impact on the field. In his three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens had over 800 yards receiving in each season, including a 1,000 yard season in 2023.
The debate on who should be the number one option in the pass game needs to stop from any outside noise. CeeDee Lamb is one of the best in the league. However, that doesn't mean Pickens can't make this a two headed monster. The offense has scary potential heading into the new season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 players to watch during Dallas Cowboys 2025 minicamp
Cowboys first-year OL coach has fans ready to run through a brick wall
Cowboys stars Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs work out together before minicamp
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb opens up about 2024 contract holdout