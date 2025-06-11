Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku optimistic about contract talks
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their 2025 mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and had perfect attendance. That doesn't mean they don't have a couple of contract situations that need to be addressed.
Their most pressing issue involves Micah Parsons, who has earned a massive extension. Another that has flown under the radar is rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.
The second-round pick is the only rookie yet to sign with Big D, but he's not sweating that.
Instead, Ezeiruaku is focused on doing everything he can to make the most out of his dream, while leaving the business up to his agent.
“I’m here doing what I have to do every single day. That’s between the organization and my agent. I have full faith that they’re gonna get that done. When it’s ready, it’ll be ready and I’ll sign that piece of paper.”
Ezeiruaku led the ACC with 16 sacks last season for Boston College and was a surprise selection for Dallas at No. 44. Most pundits expected him to go in Round 1, meaning the Cowboys landed a steal.
Thankfully, they'll also have a player ready to get rolling once he's signed since he's approaching the season with the right mindset.
