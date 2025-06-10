Brian Schottenheimer hypes 'excellent' Cowboys offseason, Micah Parsons' leadership
Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys have yet to agree to terms on a new contract heading into the mandatory minicamp this week, leading to many questions about his future with the franchise.
But while many stars of his caliber in search of a new deal would hold out - as we are already beginning to see across the NFL - Parsons has done the opposite, showing up Tuesday with the rest of his teammates.
When speaking to the media at minicamp, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised his star edge rusher for his participation and what it means to his team from a leadership perspective.
Schottenheimer also hyped up the team's "excellent" approach to the offseason.
"To have everybody here, perfect attendance is a good thing," Schottenheimer said. "I think it just shows you that he's serious about what we talked about which is developing that leadership mentality, the mindset to be a guy that we can count on not just the fourth quarter when he's got to make a big sack or get pressure on the quarterback but just in general throughout the course of a week."
"It's a long season, we all know that, and my conversations with Micah have been great, and really all the guys. But he's doing the things he's supposed to do in terms of he's training, he's prepping, he's been in and he's been ou,t and nobody is more excited than Micah about what we're building here and he's excited to be back in the building doing it."
Schottenheimer's comments also come on the heels of Parsons being spotted at The Star in Frisco working out with fellow Cowboys star Trevon Diggs, despite massive speculation that he would otherwise hold out or not participate until a deal was made. Obviously, that was not the case, with the Cowboys star now in attendance, and expected to be a full participant in camp.
This comes as a massive win for Dallas, which is looking to establish a new culture under Schottenheimer in the locker room. And there is no better way to start to implement that culture than with your biggest voice leading the charge.
Whenever Parsons does sign, he is expected to eventually garner a five-year contract worth potentially over $200 million from the Cowboys, making him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL.
Still, given the Cowboys history, it could sbe a while before we get the final details of whatever agreement is reached.
