3 big takeaways from Cowboys' first day of mandatory minicamp
Tuesday was the first day of mandatory minicamp for the Dallas Cowboys, and they were happy to see that everyone showed up. That allowed them to keep their focus on the football field, instead of fielding questions about holdouts.
That being said, there was a lot to take away from day one. As expected, Dak Prescott looked sharp and had a strong connection with new wide receiver George Pickens.
In addition to that, there were several other big takeaways. Let's dive into three of the top notes from their first mandatory practice under head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
MORE: Cowboys rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku optimistic about contract talks
Offseason is for experimenting
The Cowboys love players with position flexibility, and they're experimenting with that this offseason. With Jourdan Lewis leaving in free agency, they've tried moving safety Israel Mukuamu into that role, as well as star cornerback DaRon Bland.
On Tuesday, Bland continued to work inside, but they threw in another wrinkle with Mukuamu playing outside corner. It's not a crazy thought since the fifth-year pro played corner at South Carolina. Even so, it's new in Dallas.
Also new was seeing Jalen Tolbert taking reps as a punt returner. The job will still belong to KaVontae Turpin, but the Cowboys are seeing what Tolbert can do.
Kaiir Elam continues to shine
One of the trades Dallas made this offseason was to add former first-round pick Kaiir Elam. While he didn't last with the Buffalo Bills, Elam has made a great first impression in Dallas.
Despite not being able to get physical with wideouts, Elam had another pass break up on Tuesday.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer hypes 'excellent' Cowboys offseason, Micah Parsons' leadership
He's been routinely getting his hand on the ball, and if he keeps that up, it could make the Cowboys look brilliant for bringing him in.
Joe Milton is locked in
Joe Milton III was added in a trade with the New England Patriots and has been fun to watch. He's shown off a rocket arm and unreal athleticism. On Tuesday, he also showed he can be accurate when dialed in.
Milton was 10-of-10 passing as he continues to prove he's the clear-cut QB2. He's also making a case for being an upgrade over Cooper Rush, which is no easy task.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 players to watch during Dallas Cowboys 2025 minicamp
Cowboys first-year OL coach has fans ready to run through a brick wall
Cowboys stars Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs work out together before minicamp
Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb opens up about 2024 contract holdout