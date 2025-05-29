Cowboys Country

Cowboys DE battle opposite Micah Parsons is battle of former first-rounders

One of the Dallas Cowboys' biggest positional battles leading up to the 2025 NFL season is at DE opposite Micah Parsons, with two former first-round picks among the leaders.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner forces a fumble on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys were hard at work during the NFL offseason to address holes on the roster. One of the biggest areas of need was at defensive end, following the departure of veteran DeMarcus Lawrence.

Dallas reunited with former Cowboy Dante Fowler Jr., who spent last season with the division rival Washington Commanders, while also taking a flyer on Payton Turner, who spent the first four years of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

Fowler and Turner, who are both former first-round picks, are the favorites to compete for the starting defensive end job opposite superstar Micah Parsons.

The Cowboys have a lot of depth at the position, but DallasCowboys.com says Fowler and Turner are leading the race during OTAs.

Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. celebrates a recovered fumble with defensive tackle Jonathan Allen. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

"Dante Fowler Jr., who is more than familiar with Dallas' defense after two years with the Cowboys earlier in his career before spending last season in Washington, was one of the players in the media's viewing session that took reps with the first team," Tommy Yarrish wrote. "Another was former first-round pick Payton Turner.

"Those two will be squarely in the mix for the starting spot opposite Parsons because of their NFL experience, but don't discount some of the younger players like Donovan Ezeiruaku, Marshawn Kneeland, and Sam Williams from battling for that spot too."

Dallas is excited about Ezeiruaku, who was one of the best value picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, while Kneeland could take a step forward in his sophomore campaign.

Regardless of the direction the Cowboys go opposite Parsons, it's nice to known they have a deep poll of talent to keep the pass rushers fresh.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner reacts to recovering a fumble against the Atlanta Falcons. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

