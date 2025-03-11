Dallas Cowboys to sign former first-round pick to new deal
The Dallas Cowboys have made a few respectable moves in free agency thus far, but they still have plenty of holes to fill.
On Tuesday, they filled another one of those needs, agreeing to terms with edge rusher Payton Thorne on a one-year deal, per ESPN's Todd Archer.
"The Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with DE Payton Turner, a former first-round pick of the Saints in 2021, according to sources," Archer said on X. "Injuries hurt his development, but he had two sacks, four pass deflections and two forced fumbles in 16 games last year."
A former first-round pick, Turner by the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 draft, as well as a Texas native, Turner has had a rough go of it in his first four NFL seasons, mostly due to injury issues. In his first three seasons, he played just 15 games combined due to various injuries, and had three total sacks and eight tackles for loss. However, in 2024 he had his best season yet, playing in 16 games with two sacks, four pass deflections, 21 total tackles and three tackles for loss, to go along with three quarterback hits.
Turner comes in at a position of major need for the Cowboys, who have already lost Chauncey Golston in free agency, are in danger of DeMarcus Lawrence to the open market as well.
Dallas had already added help at running back, defensive tackle and offensive line so far in this free agency period.
Now, with Turner, the Cowboys mow get a high upside player with minimal monetary risk, hoping to add some help for Micah Parsons in the pass rushing department.
