Ex-Dallas Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence gives classy farewell after Micah Parsons spat
The Dallas Cowboys may not have made any major splashes during the early stages of NFL free agency, but that hasn't kept the team from making headlines.
Superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons and veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence found themselves in a public spat after eyebrow-raising comments from Lawrence after his departure for the Seattle Seahawks.
Now that the dust has settled, Lawrence is officially bidding his farewell.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys star reflects on time with team after NFL free agency departure
In a statement made on social media, Lawrence had a classy message for Cowboys Nation as he moves on to the next chapter of his career.
"I have had the honor and privilege to wear the star and call myself a Dallas Cowboy for my entire NFL career," Lawrence wrote. "There has never been a moment since the day Jerry Jones called to draft me that I haven't loved every person in the Dallas community, every fan that supports the Cowboys across the world, and every player, coach, and staff member of that incredible organization.
MORE: Cowboys Micah Parsons' brother defends him after Philadelphia Eagles fan takes shot
"I never truly believed I would that the day would come when I would go and sign with another team. We had always hoped that my family and I would get to finish our careers as Cowboys.
"This is not the end of my life as a Dallas Cowboy or North Texas resident but it is a new beginning and chapter for me and my family. I hope you hold us in your prayers and wish us well on our next journey, and we will see you soon. 90 out!"
Lawrence has been a key member of the defense throughout his career and a staple of the defense.
Despite the drama, he will be missed.
