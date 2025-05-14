Cowboys defender shockingly led NFL in key stat during second half of 2024
The Dallas Cowboys didn't hit on all their picks in the 2021 NFL draft, but there were a couple that they knocked out of the park.
Selecting Micah Parsons remains their best move, but their first choice in Round 3 also proved to be incredibly wise.
With pick No. 75, Dallas chose UCLA defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who developed into one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL.
Odighizuwa earned a four-year, $80 million extension this offseason, which was a fair contract, especially after seeing how dominant he was during the second half of the 2024 campaign.
According to Sleeper Cowboys, Odighizuwa led the league with 42 pressures in the second half of the year.
Odighizuwa had five more pressures than Chris Jones, of the Kansas City Chiefs, who is often viewed as the top pass-rushing interior lineman in the NFL.
That stat proves the front office should be applauded for getting Odighizuwa under contract so quickly, especially after seeing Milton Williams land a four-year, $104 million deal with the New England Patriots.
Too bad they didn't use that same approach with Parsons, who is still waiting for his extension.
