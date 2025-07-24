Cowboys' defensive line has impressive Day 2 showing at training camp
The Dallas Cowboys have returned to the practice field, kicking off the on-the-field action for the 2025 training camp slate.
The team has only had two practices, but there's been enough excitement from the fans of seeing the team back on the field that Jerry Jones' comments from earlier this week already feel like they're months old.
Putting Jones on the back burner, there have been plenty of impressive performances in just the small sample size that the media and fans have seen in two practices.
DallasCowboys.com's Tommy Yarrish shared his observations from the second practice on Wednesday. Yarrish praised the Cowboys' defensive line, who he said were in the backfield all practice long.
Names like Sam Williams, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and Osa Odighizuwa were players that Yarrish highlighted from the practice.
"Strong day rushing the passer from the defensive line today. Sam Williams, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Osa Odighizuwa were amongst some of the names that kept getting into the backfield today," he wrote on X.
The Cowboys had no issues getting to the quarterback last season, as the team finished third in the NFL with 52 sacks. However, it was stopping the run that was a major issue for the front seven.
At the end of last season, the Cowboys ranked in the bottom five in stopping the run. The team allowed a little over 137 yards per game on the ground. The unit looks to be on a mission to prove last season was a fluke.
