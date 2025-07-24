Cowboys' Jonathan Mingo going from laughing stock to potential breakout star at camp
Dallas Cowboys training camp is underway in Oxnard, California, and the wide receivers are shining early. There is plenty of excitement for the addition of George Pickens, and CeeDee Lamb is always going to put on a show.
Put the dynamic duo together, and the buzz for the offense is reaching an all-time high.
But while Lamb and Pickens are grabbing everyone's attention, there is another wide receiver who has been flying under the radar despite putting together an impressive two days.
Before last season's NFL trade deadline, the Cowboys sent a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo and a seventh-round pick. Mingo was a 2023 second-round pick, but had been underperforming. And, because it's the Cowboys, everyone on social media had their jokes.
That could all be changing.
While it has only been two practices in Oxnard, Mingo has been impressing those in attendance. DallasCowboys.com's Tommy Yarrish noted on Wednesday that the speedy receiver is "probably the best" he has looked since joining the team.
"A few good catches and just missed connecting on a deep ball from Joe Milton, but had one of the better days among the receivers."
With the addition of Pickens, Mingo has the opportunity to move into the WR3 slot and run free with less pressure on his shoulders. Of course, he will need to fight off Jalen Tolbert for the job.
Last season, Mingo appeared in just 8 games for the Cowboys, hauling in five catches for 46 yards. Throughout his two years in the league, Mingo has 60 receptions for 585 yards.
If he can continue to develop as he gets more familiar with the Cowboys' offense, it will be interesting to see what kind of role he can carve out.
The Cowboys were interested in Mingo when he was entering the league out of Ole Miss, and they made a big swing in bringing him to Dallas with their fourth-round pick.
It's clear the team has hope that Mingo can develop into a serviceable playmaker, now it's time for him to continue shining when given the opportunity.
