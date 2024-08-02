Dallas Cowboys All-Pro has gives rave review of rookie standout
As the Dallas Cowboys look to kick off Week 2 of training camp on Friday, veteran defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is looking back at the opening week in Frisco and sharing some of his observations.
Lawrence has had high praise for new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer, and he's also impressed by one of the team's rookies.
Tank spoke to the media and discussed rookie Marshawn Kneeland, the Cowboys' second-round pick out of Western Michigan, saying he was impressed with the youngster's potential.
MORE: DeMarcus Lawrence praises new Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer
Lawrence, a four-time Pro Bowler and former second-team All-Pro, went as far as to say he believes Kneeland could have a better career than him.
“He has a lot of ambition, grit with his game,” Lawrence saidin an interview from Oxnard. “His fundamentals are pretty clean, especially for a rookie. It’s a high ceiling for him. I’m going to keep working with him as much as I can. I definitely think he’s going to evolve into something even better than me.”
Kneeland just turned 23 years old and was drafted by the Cowboys because of his sky-high potential.
A player of Lawrence's caliber identifying the potential Kneeland has after one week of training camp is a positive sign dor his development down the road.
If Kneeland can continue to impress the veterans and coaching staff, he could find himself in an impact role in his rookie season -- especially following the loss of Sam Williams.
