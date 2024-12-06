Cowboys' LB DeMarvion Overshown breaks down brilliant pick-6 play
After being forced to miss his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL, DeMarvion Overshown is making up for lost time. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker enters Week 14 with 84 tackles, five sacks, three pass defenses, and one interception.
That one pick resulted in a touchdown for Overshown, which happened in front of a massive audience. During their Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants, Overshown tipped a pass from Drew Lock into the air, chased it down for the interception, and then ran it back for a touchdown.
On Thursday, Overshown broke the play down for the social media team. The second-year linebacker was happy to go through it all and proved to be playing with expert awareness, rather than relying on sheer talent.
First, he gives praise to Mike Zimmer for switching up the play-calling and bringing the blitz. But instead of just going full-speed after the QB, Overshown took notice of the offensive alingment, which left him one-on-one with the running back.
He said that was "fishy" and then noticed Devin Singletary let him go past him. From there, he watched Drew Lock's eyes expecting a screen, which is exactly what Lock wanted to do.
Overshown added at this point, "it's just playing football." He also brought up the interception he dropped in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, saying he wasn't going to drop another.
