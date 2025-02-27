Cowboys draft guru feels 'different energy' from Schottenheimer staff
The Dallas Cowboys are just over a month into Brian Schottenheimer’s tenure as head coach, assembling an experienced and exciting coaching staff.
Will McClay, the Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel who has been with the team since 2002 in various roles, senses something fresh with the staff Schottenheimer has put together.
McClay spoke to the media at the NFL Combine to discuss the changes he has seen.
"We've been very fortunate to have a bunch of good coaching staffs, I just think this one brings in a different energy," McClay said, via Tommy Yarish of DallasCowboys.com. "They bring their own little splash."
McClay has sensed a strong camaraderie in the coaching staff's first meetings and feels that everyone is working well together leading up to free agency and the draft.
"At the end of the day, we're looking for good football players and continuing to build the depth on that," McClay said. "They're telling us the fine parts of what we're looking for, and it's been fun because we're all sitting around talking about it and understanding what each other does and I think it's going to make us better."
McClay, who has worked with Schottenheimer for the past three seasons, also noticed something notable about Schottenheimer's approach to building a coaching staff.
"Most coaches when they assemble a staff, they got a bunch of their friends and people that they know," McClay said. "He went out to find the best for what he was looking for, ideas, and new guys to bring new things and make it his way."
Schottenheimer has put in the effort to find the right coaching personnel, bringing in fresh ideas and the best people to help rookie and veteran players excel in the new system.
In response to McClay’s comments, Cowboys fans should be excited, as the team is set for a completely revamped roster and system next season, with coaches in place to help players flourish.
