Cowboys, Eagles game ends with brawl, 3 players ejected as security guard runs away
The Dallas Cowboys didn't show much of a fight on the field against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, but that doesn't mean they weren't willing to throw down.
At the end of the Week 17 showdown in the NFC East, a brawl broke out near the tunnel.
Sydney Brown of the Eagles slammed Cowboys defensive back Troy Pride to the ground before Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Brooks came running in to join the scuffle.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' embarrassing loss vs. Eagles
Once the players were separated, Brown, Pride, and Brooks were all ejected.
There is certainly no love lost between the two teams.
Ultimately, Dallas was on the wrong end of a 41-7 shellacking.
MORE: Philadelphia Eagles fan trolls Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before game
It's an unfortunate end to the Cowboys' hot streak, which included four wins in their last five outings, but their luck ran out. Philadelphia, meanwhile, clinched the division title.
If there is anything for Cowboys fans to smile about, it's the comedy of errors throughout the game which ended with the security guard running away from the fight.
The Cowboys will finish off their disappointing 2024 campaign in Week 18 with another NFC East showdown as they play host to the Washington Commanders. Plenty of fans will be pulling for a Cowboys loss so the team can improve its draft position and potentially guarantee a head coaching change entering the offseason.
