Cowboys elevate 2 vets from practice squad ahead of Week 4 vs Giants
The Dallas Cowboys make a quick turnaround from a disappointing Week 3 outing against the Baltimore Ravens when they face off against the division rival New York Giants to officially get Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season underway on Thursday Night Football.
Entering the Thursday night showdown, the Cowboys have two players listed on the injury report as doubtful for the game: standout rookie cornerback Caelen Carson and safety Markquese Bell.
Ahead of the game, the Cowboys made the call to elevate two veterans from the practice squad to bolster the roster.
MORE: How to live stream Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants online free
Dallas announced it has elevated defensive end Carl Lawson and cornerback Amani Oruwariye.
This is the second time Lawson has been called up by the Cowboys this season, playing nine snaps (8 defensive, one special teams) during Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Players can be elevated from the practice squad a maximum of three times before they are required to be added to the active roster.
Oruwariye will be making his Cowboys debut.
The Dallas Cowboys defense has been an eye sore through the past two weeks, so the hope is the two veterans can add depth and shore up any holes if called on.
Dallas and the Giants are set to kickoff at MetLife Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.
