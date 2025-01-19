Cowboys' NFC Championship drought should embarrass Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2024 NFL season with high hopes, but injuries plagued the team from the start of training camp and the team stumbled to a 7-10 record, finishing third in the NFC East.
While watching the playoffs from home, the Cowboys are watching the division rival Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles have postseason success.
To add insult to injury, the Commanders, who punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game with a win over the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions, are led by former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
MORE: Projected Cowboys coaching search timeline hints Jerry will drag his feet
The Eagles offense is led by former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
It's tough to watch, but now the Cowboys' postseason failures are being put into even more perspective after Washington's big win. Dallas now has the longest NFC Championship Game drought in the conference.
Dallas has not reached the NFC title game since 1995. Every other NFC team has teached the championship game since 2010.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys making a mark in Divisional Round for rivals
It's embarrassing to see, and hopefully can serve as a wakeup call for Jerry Jones.
Jerry wants the Cowboys to be the biggest brand in sports. And while they are the most valuable franchise, they haven't had success on the field.
Let's hope this offseason the team makes moves to improve that.
