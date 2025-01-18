Projected Cowboys coaching search timeline hints Jerry will drag his feet
The Dallas Cowboys can never make things easy. With Jerry Jones' infatuation with making headlines and keeping the spotlight on his team, there are often questionable decisions being made and situations being dragged out.
Look no further than the Mike McCarthy saga which went down to the wire before the team officially decided to go in an opposite direction.
Before the season, there were the Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb contract negotiations, which caused other headaches and kept players away from OTAs and training camp.
Now that the team's head coaching search is in full swing, should we really expect something different? Of course not.
Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News shared an update on the coaching search and dropped a nugget of info that suggests the search could go on for another month. Yes, the team who entered the season with a lame duck head coach could drag out the process of finding his successor until after a Super Bowl champion is crowned.
“The Cowboys will take this into probably mid-February before they make a final decision," Watkins wrote.
Now, it's possible that Jerry Jones is holding out hope he can land a top coaching candidate who is on the staff of a Super Bowl favorite. It's also possible that he just wants the soap opera to continue.
Either way, it looks like Cowboys Nation could be waiting around for a while until the owner/general manager decides on the next man to lead America's Team.
